Liverpool linked with unlikely deal involving versatile German midfielder

Juventus are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

That’s according to reports from Italian outlet La Stampa, which claims that the 22 year old is a top target for the Bianconeri.

The German international has impressed in spells at Anfield but has never really established himself in the side. His versatility has counted against him often as he’s been shunted from one position to another without being able to settle in to the team consistently with a place of his own.

It would seem premature for the Reds to let him go at this stage however, especially given the potential he’s shown. It would probably take a very large offer for Jurgen Klopp to even consider losing his versatile midfielder.

Interestingly, according to La Stampa the other name apparently being pursued by the perennial champions is Mohamed Dahoud, who went through a period of being constantly linked to Anfield himself.