Popular left-back to return to Manchester United this week

Manchester United are reportedly set to welcome Cameron Borthwick-Jackson back to the club this week.

CBJ is only 19 years old, but he has been on the books at Old Trafford since 2003.

Having come through the youth system at Old Trafford, Borthwick-Jackson is very popular among United fans, who watched him impress under Louis van Gaal last season.

Borthwick-Jackson featured in 10 Premier League games and one Champions League match during the 2015-16 campaign, but he has yet to play for new boss Jose Mourinho.

That could soon change, though, with the Daily Mail claiming that Mourinho will recall the teenager from his loan spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers before the end of the week.

However, Mourinho’s decision to recall CBJ seems to be motivated by his lack of recent game-time at Moline Stadium, rather than his desire to fast-forward his return to the first-team scene at United.

Borthwick-Jackson has only started seven games for Wolves and has not featured since November 5.

Luke Shaw is widely regarded as United’s first-choice left-back, but the former Southampton star has had to battle fitness issues this season, leaving Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo to share the role.

