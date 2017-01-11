Cristiano Ronaldo blocked his teammate’s proposed £78M transfer to Chelsea despite Real Madrid giving the deal the green light

Cristiano Ronaldo convinced Real Madrid teammate James Rodriguez to reject a £78 million move to Chelsea, according to The Sun.

As we headed into the January transfer window, there was continuous speculation linking Rodriguez with a big-money move to Stamford Bridge. It appears as though the transfer could well have materialised, if not for Ronaldo.

The Sun cite Colombian reports in claiming that Chelsea made a £78 million bid for Rodriguez earlier this month, a fee that would have been a new club record. The tabloid believe that Real Madrid were willing to accept the offer and allow Rodriguez to leave.

However, as per the source, Ronaldo stepped in to convince the Colombian to remain at the Bernabeu and reject the Blues’ advances. It has been a good few years since the Balon D’Or winner last terrorised Chelsea’s defence, but he is still proving a nuisance in ensuring that Antonio Conte didn’t get his man.