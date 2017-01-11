Spanish club want Alexis Sanchez despite massive issue with signings

Arsenal could lose Alexis Sanchez to Atletico Madrid, who are determined to sign the attacker.

That’s according to reports in today’s Mirror, which claims that Atleti boss Diego Simeone is determined to add the Chilean to his team in Madrid, and has made him his number one summer transfer target.

The former Barcelona man is in to the last 18 months of his deal at the Emirates which is beginning to cause rumours about a potential move. Arsenal have reportedly offered £200,0000 a week, which is not enough to keep their man happy.

PSG have been linked with a move previously, and they wouldn’t be the only ones should it become clear that the 28 year old is keen on a move.

Atletico have a major stumbling block in that they are currently banned from signing players by FIFA. But Real Madrid had a similar ban overturned on appeal and clearly Diego Simeone’s men expect the same result to happen to them.