Nathan Redmond has fired Southampton into the lead against Liverpool in their EFL Cup semi-final first-leg clash this evening.

Lorius Karius has received plenty of criticism in recent weeks for his suspect goalkeeping displays, but there was nothing he could have done about this one.

As Liverpool failed to clear their lines, Redmond was allowed a free run in on goal – and he made no mistake, firing low past Karius and into the back of the net.

Liverpool have work to do.



N. Redmond Southampton 1 – 0 Liverpool by smoki-bobi