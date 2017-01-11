Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce prepared to cash-in on £32M summer signing with West Brom ready to pounce

Tony Pulis is plotting a move for Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke to replace the outgoing Saido Berahino, according to The Sun.

Benteke has established himself as one of the deadliest strikers in the Premier League since arriving on these shores in the summer of 2012. The Belgian has found the back of the net on 59 occasions in 136 appearances in England’s top tier, including eight already so far this campaign.

As per The Sun, however, newly arrived Palace boss Sam Allardyce is willing to let their £32 million summer signing leave this month – and Pulis would welcome him with open arms.

The tabloid believe that West Brom are prepared to cash-in on £14 million-rated Berahino in this transfer window, rather than lose him on a free transfer in the summer. The Baggies could use that money to bankroll a move for Benteke.

What a signing he would be for West Brom, the prospect of him linking up with Saloman Rondon at the spearhead of their attack will be a frightening thought for Premier League defences.