Juventus transfer news: €4m offer made to solve defensive issue, Liverpool ace on radar as €40m talisman going nowhere

Juventus are looking for a sixth straight Serie A title this season, but it appears as though Massimiliano Allegri has ambitions of strengthening his squad.

Starting with an important piece of news though, the Bianconeri will be delighted to hear that Paulo Dybala has no intentions of leaving the club amid interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Argentine has formed an integral part of the Old Lady’s success since joining in a €40m deal from Palermo in 2015, as noted by The Guardian, and intends on staying in Turin and writing his name into the club’s history books.

“Nobody has talked to me about offers,” he told RAI Sport after the 3-2 Coppa Italia win over Atalanta on Wednesday night when asked about interest from Spain, as quoted by Corriere dello Sport.

“I’d love to have his [Alessandro Del Piero] career. I am very happy a Juve and my agent will arrive over the next few days to discuss the contract renewal with the club.”

While that in itself will be a huge boost for all concerned, The Times has claimed that Liverpool star Adam Lallana is a transfer target for the Serie A champions.

The England international is also attracting interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain according to the report, but Juve are keen on adding him to their squad as he continues to impress under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The 28-year-old has taken his game to the next level this season in particular, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in 18 Premier League appearances.

Meanwhile, Goal Italia report that Juve have submitted a €4m bid for defender Sead Kolasinac as they look to solve their upcoming issue at left-back.

With Patrice Evra expected to leave Turin this month, Allegri needs a new left-back option and rather than wait for the summer when Kolasinac is available on a free transfer, they are putting a deal together to sign him now.

It’s claimed that they will pay Schalke €2m to loan him for the rest of the season, with a further €2m for the 23-year-old based on bonuses.