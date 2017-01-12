Man United reject French giants’ bid for out-of-favour winger which was £18M lower than they paid for him 18 months ago

Manchester United have rejected a bid from Lyon for out-of-favour winger Memphis Depay, according to Sky Sports.

Depay signed for United in the summer of 2015, for what the BBC reported to be a £31 million fee. That considerable transfer fee was justified by the 28-goal season he had for PSV Eindhoven, where he fired them to the Eredivisie title.

However, the Dutch international fell some way short of what was expected of him, scoring just two goals in 29 Premier League appearances in his debut season.

He has taken to the field just seven times for United so far this campaign, and as per Sky Sports, Jose Mourinho has made no secret of the club’s willingness to sell him this window.

However, any potential suitors will have to match their valuation if they want to secure his services this month. Sky Sports report that Lyon have had a £13 million turned down. It remains unclear whether they will return with a more tempting proposal