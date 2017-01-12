Tottenham wage structure thing of past as £100k-a-week deal to be offered to star to fend off Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly willing to increase Dele Alli’s wages to £100,000-a-week in order to avoid losing him to Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a stunning rise to prominence since his switch to White Hart Lane from MK Dons in 2015 as he has established himself as a key figure for club and country.

With 11 goals and four assists to his name in 26 appearances so far this season, his recent form in particular has resulted in speculation about his future.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked with a big-money offer for the England international, as reported by The Daily Mail, but Spurs have a plan in place to avoid selling one of their most prized assets.

According to the report, chairman Daniel Levy is ready to relax the wage cap at the club further by offering Alli a new deal worth £100,000-a-week which will see him earn significantly more than what he is currently on.

It’s just the latest in a line of new deals being handed out by the club after the likes of Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris put pen-to-paper on lucrative contracts, as Tottenham look to keep their top players rather than consistently lose them to domestic and European rivals as they simply can’t compete on a financial level.

Alli forms an important part of Spurs’ future as Mauricio Pochettino has built a talented young nucleus at the club and the fact that they were so keen to secure the futures of many members of their senior squad shows that they intend on building with what they’ve already got.

Turning down a concrete offer from Barca or Real, if it arrives, won’t be easy for the north London outfit, but in order to reach their objectives, they’ll have to do so and that means things might get a little more expensive for Levy moving forward.