Tributes pour in as former England manager Graham Taylor dies at 72

Former England manager Graham Taylor has died at the age of 72 and the tributes have been pouring in for him on social media since the news broke.

Taylor played for Grimsby Town and Lincoln City before becoming a manager, making over 300 appearances for the two clubs combined.

After starting his managerial career with the latter in 1972, he went on to have two separate spells at Aston Villa and Watford, while also managing England between 1990 and 1993.

Having enjoyed great success with both Villa and Watford, fans of both clubs will remember him fondly and will be devastated by the news along with the countless members of the football world that had the fortune of meeting him.

Taylor guided the Hornets from the fourth division of English football to the top flight in five years, while he also took Villa from a Division Two side to top-flight runners-up before later returning to the club.

Tributes began to pour in on Twitter shortly after the news was broken, with journalists, former players and current stars also sending their condolences to his family while looking back on the impact and influence that he had on the game during his time in football.

We are deeply saddened today by news of the death of our former manager Graham Taylor. RIP Graham. #AVFC pic.twitter.com/QCU1cCzCxN — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) January 12, 2017

Extremely saddened to hear the news that Graham Taylor has passed away. Genuinely kind and funny man, condolences to his family and friends. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) January 12, 2017

Graham Taylor was an outstanding/perceptive BBC pundit – and in case anyone forgets was, despite England struggles, a top-class club manager — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) January 12, 2017

RIP Graham Taylor – great club manager who understood fans & shouldn't be defined by the England job. Warm,genuine people person & raconteur — Pat Murphy (@patmurphybbc) January 12, 2017

Graham Taylor: a charming man, and very kind. His time with England might have soured him. He refused to let that happen. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) January 12, 2017

Devastated to hear the news Graham Taylor has passed away. Greatest influence on my career. My condolences to Rita and family ??? — Tony Daley MSc (@TonyDaley7) January 12, 2017

Sad sad news that my old and last manager at #AVFC Graham Taylor has passed away. Deepest condolences to all of Graham's family and friends. — Ian Taylor (@IanTaylor7) January 12, 2017

Very very sad to hear about Graham Taylor dying. He was always a great man to work with and incredibly helpful. #GrahamTaylor — Gabby Logan (@GabbyLogan) January 12, 2017

Very sad to hear the news about Graham Taylor. A @WatfordFC legend and an absolute gentleman ?? — Ashley Young (@youngy18) January 12, 2017