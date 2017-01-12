Tributes pour in as former England manager Graham Taylor dies at 72

Former England manager Graham Taylor has died at the age of 72 and the tributes have been pouring in for him on social media since the news broke.

Taylor played for Grimsby Town and Lincoln City before becoming a manager, making over 300 appearances for the two clubs combined.

After starting his managerial career with the latter in 1972, he went on to have two separate spells at Aston Villa and Watford, while also managing England between 1990 and 1993.

Having enjoyed great success with both Villa and Watford, fans of both clubs will remember him fondly and will be devastated by the news along with the countless members of the football world that had the fortune of meeting him.

Taylor guided the Hornets from the fourth division of English football to the top flight in five years, while he also took Villa from a Division Two side to top-flight runners-up before later returning to the club.

Tributes began to pour in on Twitter shortly after the news was broken, with journalists, former players and current stars also sending their condolences to his family while looking back on the impact and influence that he had on the game during his time in football.

