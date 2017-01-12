(Video) Arsenal all smiles as key trio sign new contracts much to the delight of Arsene Wenger

Arsenal have confirmed that French trio Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin have all signed new contracts with the club.

The club also announced the news on their official website, but no terms of the agreements have been released with the Gunners merely stating that they are all “long term contracts” although Koscielny has since taken to Twitter to reveal that his deal runs until 2020.

It will be a major boost for the club to see three key senior players commit their respective futures, although the wait goes on to see what Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez do with their deals expiring in 2018.

Further, it’s unclear what this means for Arsene Wenger’s future, as although the French tactician was visibly delighted to have his compatriots all sign new contracts, he still has his own decision to make with his deal running out at the end of the season.

Surely the three players in question here would have asked for assurances about what will happen with the manager moving forward, and so perhaps it suggests that Wenger could be staying on longer.

That hasn’t been confirmed though and Arsenal fans will undoubtedly wait for further developments on those fronts, but for now they will be delighted to see Giroud, Koscienly and Coquelin all commit their futures and will hope that it’s just the start of seeing more key players sign new deals.