(Video) Karim Benzema scores a late solo goal to ensure Real Madrid go 40-games unbeaten and break Barcelona’s record

Posted by
(Video) Karim Benzema scores a late solo goal to ensure Real Madrid go 40-games unbeaten and break Barcelona’s record

Karim Benzema scored a late, late goal against Sevilla to level the scores and ensure Real Madrid broke Barcelona’s record unbeaten run.

Real had previously equalled Barca’s record, which they set for going 39-games unbeaten. It looked as though they were going to fall short of breaking it, though, after Sevilla led 3-1 with five minutes to go.

However, a late flurry and a stunning solo goal from Benzema rescued Los Blancos and subsequently bettered Barcelona’s run.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top