Burnley join two of their Premier League counterparts in the race for Norwich midfielder as they submit a £13M bid

Burnley have joined Crystal Palace and Sunderland in the race for Norwich City midfielder Robbie Brady, according to the Mirror.

Brady, a product of Manchester United’s illustrious academy, has plenty of Premier League experience thanks to his previous stints in England’s top division. The 24-year-old has made 79 appearances in the country’s top tier, finding the back of the net on six occasions.

His current side, Norwich, were relegated to the Championship last season, but as per the Mirror, several clubs are lining up to take him back to the Premier League.

The Mirror report that Sean Dyche’s Burnley have submitted a £13 million proposal in their bid to secure the Irishman’s signature. However, they will face stern competition, with Premier League counterparts Crystal Palace and Sunderland also interested, with Palace also submitting an official offer earlier this week.

It appears as though Brady may not have to wait long for his return to top-flight football.