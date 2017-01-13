Crystal Palace target £10M-rated former Chelsea left-back and are hopeful that a deal can be completed this transfer window

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Sunderland left-back Patrick van Aanholt in this transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

van Aanholt is a product of Chelsea’s academy. He spent five years on loan before eventually sealing a permanent transfer away from the club, including an impressive stint at Vitesse, where he emerged as one of the most accomplished full-backs in the Eredivisie.

It’s at Sunderland where has has shown everyone what he can do, however, and it appears to be attracting interest from one of the Black Cats’ Premier League counterparts.

As per the Daily Mail, Palace have made an offer of £6 million plus an additional £2 million in add-ons. That is, however, expected to be rejected as the Dutch international is valued at £10 million.

The tabloid note that Sam Allardyce is hopeful he can agree to sign van Aanholt, who he worked with previously at the Stadium of Light, this transfer window – but no deal is likely to materialise until Sunderland secure a replacement.