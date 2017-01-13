(Image) Joe Hart suffers nasty stud-related head injury against AC Milan but gets back up and continues with the game

Joe Hart suffered a nasty looking head injury during Torino’s Coppa Italia clash with AC Milan today.

The England number one bravely went into a challenge with the on-rushing Gianluca Lapadula, and gets a stud to the head in the process.

Hart looked to be in a great deal of pain, but was bandaged up and completed the game. You don’t see enough of this sort of bravery from footballers nowadays – that probably would have killed Sergio Busquets.