(Image) Joe Hart suffers nasty stud-related head injury against AC Milan but gets back up and continues with the game

Joe Hart suffered a nasty looking head injury during Torino’s Coppa Italia clash with AC Milan today.
The England number one bravely went into a challenge with the on-rushing Gianluca Lapadula, and gets a stud to the head in the process.
Hart looked to be in a great deal of pain, but was bandaged up and completed the game. You don’t see enough of this sort of bravery from footballers nowadays – that probably would have killed Sergio Busquets.
joe hart looking like a head of garlic there pic.twitter.com/RJI2Sipv2t
— James McArdle (@jimbo_mac) January 12, 2017
