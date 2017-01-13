Arsenal transfer news: midfield maestro’s Gunners future in serious doubt with two fellow PL clubs interested

Jack Wilshere’s future at Arsenal is in serious doubt as his parent club have made no efforts to extend his contract, according to the Star.

Wilshere broke onto the scene with the Gunners as a teenager, where he fast emerged as one of the most exciting youngsters the club had produced for several years. He received vast amounts of adulation for a man of the match display against Barcelona in the Champions League, but failed to replicate those sort of performances consistently.

He struggled with both form and fitness, and soon found his route into the starting eleven firmly blocked by the plethora of midfield talent Arsene Wenger has at his disposal. He subsequently left on loan to Bournemouth, where he is beginning to look like the Wilshere of old.

However, as per the Star, Wilshere could well be on his way out of the Emirates on a permanent basis. They report that his future with the club is in serious doubt, with Arsenal showing no willingness to offer an extension to his current deal, which has 18 months left to run.

The tabloid note that AC Milan, Everton and Manchester City would all be interested in securing Wilshere’s services if he were to leave Arsenal.