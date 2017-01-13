Leicester City in advanced talks with Crystal Palace over the sale of £12M-rated left-back who was key during their title triumph

Leicester City are prepared to sell Jeffrey Schlupp to Crystal Palace if the price is right, according to the Mirror.

Schlupp was a cornerstone in Leicester’s side last campaign as they beat the odds to lift the Premier League title. However, not all has gone to plan so far this campaign and the Ghanaian has taken to the pitch just four times in the league so far this term.

It has been looking like more than a matter of when, not if, Schlupp leaves the King Power Stadium – and we may finally have our answer.

As per the Mirror, Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri has confirmed that he will allow Schlupp to leave this transfer window if his valuation is met. The tabloid claim that talks with Crystal Palace over agreeing a fee are now at an advanced stage, with Sam Allardyce confident that a deal can be reached this transfer window.