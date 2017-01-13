Manchester United will have to be patient as they eye £145M double-swoop for Atletico Madrid pair

Manchester United will have to be patient if they want to complete big-money moves for Atletico duo Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez, report the Star.

After a disappointing start to the season, United are finally finding their form under the stewardship of Jose Mourinho. Mourinho’s men have won nine consecutive games in all competitions, and go into their clash against Liverpool at the weekend fell of confidence.

However, despite their good form, United remain sixth in the Premier League and their title hopes are looking slim. Mourinho could look to bring in reinforcements to reinvigorate his squad.

As per the Star, Man United are interested in signing both Griezmann and Saul from Diego Simeone’s Atletico. The tabloid believe that the Reds will have to cough up £145 million in order to meet their respective release clauses.

However, the tabloid cite Sky Sports in quoting Spanish football expert Guillem Ballague, who reveals that United may be forced to wait: “Atletico expect their manager to stay one more year, which means the club also expects Saul and Griezmann to stay one more year.”