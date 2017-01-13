Manchester City target to quit Barcelona if coach stays on this summer

Manchester City’s hopes of signing Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic reportedly rest on the future of Luis Enrique, as the Croatia international will quit the Nou Camp if Enrique stays on this summer.

Spanish rumour site Fichajes.net claims that there is a personal issue between Enrique and Rakitic, who has been strongly linked with City in the January transfer window.

At one point it was thought a move for Rakitic to the Premier League was imminent with Fichajes.net noting that Rakitic’s stock dropped at Barca after the Clasico draw with Real Madrid in early December, when he was subbed off after an hour for Andres Iniesta.

Rakitic reportedly has a ‘firm proposal’ from City that will still be there in the summer, when Enrique’s future will be decided amid speculation he may not remain on the bench beyond the end of the current season.

The 28-year-old has been in and out of the Barca team in recent weeks but the club doesn’t want to let the ex-Sevilla midfielder leave, and any switch to City would be ‘extremely complicated.’

Barca are said to consider Rakitic irreplaceable but the offer from Pep Guardiola’s side is there and will still be there in the summer. Unless the situation changes, Rakitic is expected to push to move to England.

Increased competition for places over the summer has also led to the current situation, with the likes of Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez joining the club.

However, despite the recruitment drive, the Catalan giants find themselves five points adrift of rivals and table-toppers Real Madrid, who also have a game in hand.