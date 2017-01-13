Man Utd’s 55-game FA Cup streak threatened as 4th round TV games could leave them out in the cold

Manchester United’s incredible run of having all 55 of their previous FA Cup games televised is at risk.

United lifted the trophy last campaign by defeating Crystal Palace 2-1 in the final. Despite it being the first time in over a decade the Reds had won the competition, they still appear to be regarded as the most significant team competing in the oldest existing football competition in the world.

Earlier this month, The Sun reported that Jose Mourinho’s side’s third-round tie with Reading would be the 55th time in a row that an FA Cup clash that involved United had been broadcast live on air.

It was a decision that, as per The Sun, caused great fume among fans of other sides, especially those in the lower leagues that would benefit from the financial rewards of being shown on T.V.

The FA have today announced the fourth round ties that have been selected for broadcast, and those angered fans will undoubtedly be glad to hear that United’s run is at risk of coming to an end.

Either Manchester City’s trip to Bolton/Crystal Palace or United’s home game against Wigan Athletic will be shown live on January 29th. The FA have revealed that they will decide which fixture will be aired after the third-round replays are completed next week.

If Palace defeat Bolton to set up a fourth-round tie with Pep Guardiola’s City side, the FA could well see an all Premier League clash as more appealing than United’s home game against Wigan, who currently sit 23rd in the Championship. One way or another, we will know for sure by the end of next week.