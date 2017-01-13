Swansea sign PSV winger on a two-and-a-half-year contract in £4M deal as Paul Clement makes his first addition

Swansea City have completed the signing of PSV Eindhoven winger Luciano Narsingh in a £4 million deal, report The Sun.

Narsingh firmly established himself as one of the best players in the Eredivisie during spells at Heerenveen and PSV. In 178 appearances in the Dutch top-flight, he found the back of the net on 34 occasions.

He also lifted two league titles during his time at the Philips Stadion, with his 16 run-outs for the Netherlands national team being testament to his influence during that success.

Now 26-years-old and at the peak of his powers, he appears to be interested in a new challenge to progress his career to the next level. He has subsequently joined Swansea on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The Sun report that the Swans forked out £4 million to secure Narsingh who is Paul Clement’s first-signing as the club’s manager.

The tabloid do note that he will be unavailable for his side’s clash with Arsenal at the weekend as he is in the process of recovering from a hamstring injury. The Swansea faithful will have to wait a little while to see their newest signing in action.