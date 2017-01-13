Tottenham licking their lips as West Brom boss reveals injury woes that will leave them short-handed

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has revealed that he has several injury concerns ahead of this weekend’s encounter with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Baggies are having an excellent season as they head into the fixture in eighth place in the Premier League table, just a point behind seventh-placed Everton.

Further, they won three of their last five league games prior to their disappointing FA Cup exit last weekend, but things could get more complicated for Pulis.

Speaking to the media in his pre-match press conference on Friday, the West Brom manager revealed that he will be without key players for the trip to White Hart Lane.

As seen in the tweets below, Chris Brunt is a doubt after missing out last weekend while Jonny Evans has been ruled out of the game through injury.

Allan Nyom is also doubtful to feature as Pulis conceded that he’s awaiting news on his fitness, while Nacer Chadli won’t have the chance to plot the downfall of his former club it seems as his manager described his condition as ‘not back at the level we want him to be’.

In turn, it will force Pulis to dig deep and use his squad depth to cover any absentees, and that will favour Tottenham who will hope to secure all three points against a depleted rival and march on in their pursuit of Chelsea at the top of the table.

Mauricio Pochettino won’t accept his side being complacent, and they’ll certainly have to deliver a good performance against a stubborn West Brom side, whoever plays, as they have caused problems for the teams at the top in recent weeks.

TP: "Brunty missed the game last week so we will have to check him out. Jonny is out. We're still waiting for news on Nyom" #WBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 13, 2017

Chadli still working his way back: "He was at a level we wanted him to be before his injury. He's not back to that level yet." #WBA — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) January 13, 2017