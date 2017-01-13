Watch Leeds v Derby Live Stream from Elland Road in Friday Night Championship Clash

The Friday Night Championship action is back as Leeds take on Derby at Elland Road in what looks a barnstorming encounter to kick off the weekend football.

The Championship promotion race is hotting up as we enter the first few weeks of January and there’s no bigger game tonight as seventh placed Derby make the trip to Yorkshire to take on fifth placed Leeds with everything up for grabs.

With Derby and Leeds both pushing for promotion through the playoffs this season, the match should prove to tick all the boxes as both look to stave off the competition around them. Only Sheffield Wednesday sit between the two sides, as Leeds sit two places above Derby in 5th place, whilst their rivals are chasing the playoff places in 7th.

In the eyes of many, Leeds and Gary Monk are overachieving this season, as the side were not tipped to go up at the beginning of the season, as the Championship has become a familiar place for them over the past few years.

The former Swansea manager however has turned things round, bringing in a player or two from his former club, notably Pablo Hernandez and Kyle Bartley who have both added quality to the side.

Derby, on the other hand, are as ever expected to do well, but have really failed to make an impression over the last few years, falling short of promotion on a number of occasions.

After a few managerial changes Steve McLaren is now back at the helm, and the side will be hoping that the second half of the season is favourable to them, and the signs are good after a terrific run of form.

With the side in fine fettle, the Rams will be confident of taking something from the match tonight, although things will not be easy against a strong Leeds side.

Prior to their defeat to Norwich, they had won 10 in a row in the Championship which had pushed the Rams from the Championship basement to playoff contenders.

Equally, Leeds are in pretty good form themselves, having managed 6 wins in their last 8 matches – a big reason for why they sit so high up the table.

As a result, it is hard to pick a winner between the two sides, and a draw could be on the cards, but goals are expected, with the Whites having managed 8 goals in their previous 3 matches, whilst Derby have also improved their previously lack luster scoring record.

One to watch: Chris Wood will be hoping to lead the line for Leeds by nabbing a goal or two on home turf, having scored 13 goals already this season – a decent return.

