West Ham have a change of heart and will cash-in on want-away talisman with Ligue 1 giants his most likely destination

Dimitri Payet will be sold by West Ham this month despite Slaven Bilic’s insistence that they Hammers will keep hold of their talisman, according to the Mirror.

Payet was one of the Premier League’s best players last season, with his inventiveness and free-kick expertise separating him from many of his counterparts. The French international scored nine goals and provided 12 assists in his debut season in England, directly contributing to a goal every 122 minutes as the Hammers finished in seventh place.

However, all has not been rosy this campaign. The Mirror report that Bilic has recently revealed that Payet has no interest in playing for West Ham going forward, and is trying to force a move away from the London Stadium this month.

The Croat was initially adamant that they would keep hold of him, but the Mirror claim that West Ham will in fact let him go if the price is right.

The tabloid believe that former club Marseille are his most likely destination, with the French side’s new owner Frank McCourt willing to bankroll a big-money move to bring Payet back to Ligue 1.