Arsenal confirmed line-up vs Swansea: Ozil makes comeback as Wenger rings changes

Arsenal will hope to extend a four-game unbeaten streak in all competitions on Saturday, but more importantly pick up a win at Swansea City to keep up in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners eventually saw off Preston North End in the FA Cup last weekend, and will hope to take that winning form into this weekend against Paul Clement’s men.

It will be a tough ask as the Swans will be desperate for a win themselves as they look to escape the relegation battle at the bottom of the table, and so the visitors will certainly need to be at their best in order to return home with a positive result.

As expected, Arsene Wenger has made several changes to his line-up from last weekend, with a whole host of key players returning to hand the French tactician a boost.

Francis Coquelin remains a long-term absentee though, while Mohamed Elneny is on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mesut Ozil returns from illness though, while Alexis Sanchez, Petr Cech and Laurent Koscielny all start after being rested against Preston.

Gabriel will fill in at right-back while Hector Bellerin is injured, while Olivier Giroud keeps his place up front as the in-form Frenchman looks to continue to be a decisive figure for the Gunners.