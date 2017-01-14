Arsenal stalwart’s future in serious doubt as Wenger looks to recall loanee

Arsenal loanee Wojciech Szczesny has revealed that Arsene Wenger wants him back in north London when his spell with Roma comes to an end.

The Polish international has spent the last 18 months out on loan with the Giallorossi, playing regular football and proving his quality and will remain until the summer.

Speculation has suggested that he could join the Serie A giants in a permanent deal at the end of the season, but he has delivered a conflicting assessment of his situation.

“My future? “I would also like to know where I will be,” he told Corriere dello Sport. “The truth is that it’s in the hands of Wenger, the coach and man in whose hands [my career has been] since I was 16.

“I’m happy and satisfied that two clubs are [interested] in my performances – one that wants to [keep me] and the other that wants me to come back.”

Szczesny has helped Roma secure the second-best defensive record in Serie A so far this season, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

If there really is a desire from an Arsenal perspective to take the shot-stopper back, then it will certainly raise question marks over Petr Cech’s future as the first-choice goalkeeper at the club.

With David Ospina and Emiliano Martinez already at the Emirates too, it remains to be seen what Arsenal do between the posts as they can’t have that many options and keep everyone happy.

Cech has received criticism at times this season as the 34-year-old has perhaps taken a step back over the course of his spell with Arsenal, and with Szczesny potentially added to the mix in six months time, he’ll be feeling the pressure of keeping his place in the starting line-up.