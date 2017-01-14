Mauricio Pochettino reveals secret behind getting best out of £18m Tottenham flop

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he will continue to help Vincent Janssen as much as possible to make his switch to north London a success.

The Dutch striker has struggled badly since his summer move to White Hart Lane, with the Evening Standard reporting that he cost Spurs £18m when signing him from AZ Alkmaar.

As his wait to score in open play this season continues, a lack of form coupled with injury problems have led to his woes and it remains to be seen whether or not he can have a more enjoyable second half of the campaign.

His latest struggles came in the FA Cup win over Aston Villa last weekend, with Pochettino having to replace him around the hour mark with Dele Alli brought on and making an immediate difference to Tottenham’s play.

Janssen has three goals in 23 appearances so far this season, but his manager remains supportive and optimistic, and believes that with a bit more love and confidence in training, the 22-year-old can rediscover the form that earned him a move to England in the first place.

“He’s in a moment now where he needs love and for us to help him, and the way we can help him is to try to push him and maybe give him extra work to try to help him be fitter, to be sharp and try to recover his good feelings,” he is quoted as saying by the Standard.

“We will push him to improve and try to reach the level we expect. We know that now he is in a good period but I am not concerned about him.”

Pochettino also suggested that perhaps the expectations were too much for Janssen when he was asked to step in and deputise for the injured Harry Kane at the start of the season.

Nevertheless, it sounds as though the Argentine tactician is not going to give up on his summer recruits and will do everything possible to help him turn things around and become a crucial figure for Spurs moving forward.