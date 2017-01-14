(Photo) Alexis Sanchez sulks during Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Swansea

Arsenal had a brilliant weekend in South Wales.

The Gunners beat Swansea City 4-0 to climb to third place in the Premier League table.

Alexis Sanchez scored goal no.4 – his 16th of the season – but he wasn’t happy!

Alexis Sanchez scores a goal, gets subbed off with Arsenal 4-0, throws a tantrum? #SWAARS pic.twitter.com/UWGkGig9KB — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 14, 2017

With some big matches on the horizon, Alexis was given the final 11 minutes off.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger’s decision to sub Alexis was not well received by the Chile international.

Alexis appeared to throw a mini tantrum, which involved hiding under his coat.

SEE ALSO:

New Chelsea squad number allocated as January arrival takes legends’ old jersey

Spurs handed major scare as key man suffers injury in West Brom clash

Tottenham 4-0 West Brom player ratings: 10/10 Kane batters Baggies while midfield pair impress