Real Madrid and Barcelona told to splash out €200m for Serie A forward with renewal in place

Juventus have reportedly made their move to fend off interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona by offering Paulo Dybala a lucrative new contract.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a key part of the Bianconeri’s success after his arrival from Palermo in 2015, as he was crucial last season as they captured a domestic double.

With six goals and four assists to his name in 17 appearances so far this season, the Argentine international will hope to be equally as decisive in the weeks and months ahead.

According to AS though, Juve are wasting little time in getting his future secured as it’s claimed that Dybala will join Gonzalo Higuain as the club’s highest-paid player with an annual wage of €7m-per-year plus bonuses.

The deal would run until 2021 with no minimum release clause, although it’s also claimed that Juve could be willing to entertain offers after the World Cup in Russia next year, as they believe Dybala will have cemented his place as one of the top players in the world by then.

That in turn will lead to an inflated price-tag, and so perhaps there is another motive behind the contract and drive to see him succeed in Turin with a view of making a huge profit on him further down the line.

It’s added in the report that as he is considered ‘[Lionel] Messi’s heir’, the Serie A giants have taken it literally and will place a €200m valuation on the attacking star to put off the likes of Real and Barca from making an offer.

Whether or not Dybala proves that he is worth anywhere near that figure remains to be seen, but at this stage it’s unlikely that any interested party is going to splash out that type of fee, which ultimately suits Juve perfectly.