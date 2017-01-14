Tottenham handed major scare as key man suffers injury in West Brom clash

Tottenham are facing an anxious wait to discover how serious Jan Vertonghen’s injury is after the Belgian international suffered an injury on Saturday.

Vertonghen was forced off just after the hour mark with what looked like a bad knee injury, with Spurs fans immediately expressing their concern on social media.

Given his importance to the side, it will be a major setback if he is forced to miss an extended run of games with Mauricio Pochettino’s side going along nicely in their pursuit of the Premier League title this season.

#thfc Vertonghen looking totally distraught on the touchline after turning his ankle. Perhaps he knows it’s a bad one… — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) January 14, 2017

Tottenham boast the best defensive record in the league after 21 games, and so breaking up the solid partnership between Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld will be the last thing that Pochettino wants to see.

Nevertheless, he’ll be confident with his strength in depth to cope without the former, although they will undoubtedly wait for further test results before making any decisions.

Based on his reaction, it doesn’t look too good for Vertonghen…