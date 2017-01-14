Watch Brentford v Newcastle, Preston v Brighton Live Stream and more from Championship Saturday Afternoon

Saturday afternoon from the Championship with Newcastle taking on Brentford, Brighton face Preston, Aston Villa face Wolves & Sheff Wed take on Huddersfield amongst others.

There’s a busy Saturday coupon from England’s second tier Championship with Preston and Newcastle both in action this afternoon.

Birmingham City take on Nottingham Forest with both sides looking for a win with both having not won in 4.

The most interesting games seem to be the early match between Bristol City and Cardiff City at the bottom end of the table, whilst Sheffield Wednesday take on Huddersfield Town as both sides push for a playoff place.

Otherwise, many are predicting an easy 3 points for the likes of Norwich, Newcastle and Brighton, as they take on the underdog sides of Rotherham, Brentford and Preston North End in their own respective matches.

But with it being the Championship, we have seen time and time again that anything can happen, and there are no sure points, and all 3 side would do well not to underestimate their opponents in the chase for Premier League promotion.

The evening kickoff sees another blockbuster as Wolves take on Aston Villa.

History dictates that for Aston Villa, this should be a walk in the park.

The Molineux has been a home from homes for Villa over the years, as Wolves have to travel back in time almost 4 decades to find the last time that they beat the Birmingham club in their home stadium.

Steve Bruce will be hoping to keep up this tradition in the derby on Saturday, as the game is a must win for his side really if they are to revive their hopes of making the playoffs in a bid to get straight back to the Premier League this season.

Villa were by no means tipped to go up this season after their terrible performance in the Premier League last time round. However, they only sit 7 points off the playoff spots and with over 20 games remaining, it’s a doable task to say the least, especially with a promotion specialist at the helm.

However, Wolves will not prove easy opponents, particularly with it being the East Midlands Derby.

Paul Lambert’s men have won 3 of their last 5 matches and have significantly improved since the manager took over. As for Villa, their away record is hardly impressive, having managed just one goal in their last 5 games on the road.

It is likely to be a close and hard fought game with the sides being fairly evenly matched and with the derby factored in, but the stats on paper tend to suggest that a home victory could be on the cards – something which could give Wolves a massive confidence boost going forward.

They’re likely to set up for a win with the confidence that their new manager has brought and are likely to be successful when playing a side that has been struggling on the road.

One to watch: Jon Dadi Bodvarsson looks to be back to his best for Wolves and can be expected to cause problems to the Aston Villa defence.

