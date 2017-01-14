West Ham 3-0 Crystal Palace in pictures: Hench Andy Carroll nets worldie as London Stadium steward guards Payet (who?) Wall

West Ham United beat Crystal Palace 3-0 on Saturday afternoon as the Hammers attempted to move on from the Dimitri Payet transfer saga which had left Slaven Bilic visibly upset earlier in the week.

One West Ham fan spotted before kickoff was clearly over it already…

However, perhaps security staff were expecting a more aggressive response, with one London Stadium steward seemingly employed to protect the ‘Payet Wall’…

On the pitch, it was all about Andy Carroll.

First, his bicycle kick wondergoal which came either side of strikes from Sofiane Feghouli and Manuel Lanzini…

However, Carroll’s celebration was even more impressive, as the hench no.9 lifted up three players simultaneously!

West Ham rise to the dizzy heights of 12th place, after winning at home for the third time in four league games.

Fortress Stratford!

