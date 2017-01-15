Barcelona turn to Chelsea defender after 34 year old snubs Luis Enrique

Barcelona will make an outrageous move for Chelsea right back Branislav Ivanovic this January after being rejected by other targets.

That’s according to today’s Sun, which carries the story that Barcelona’s desperation to fill the hole left by Dani Alves’ departure has reached crisis point.

Shakhtar stalwart Dario Srna was Luis Enrique’s first choice to pick up for a short term fix, but as he has done so many times in his career before, the Croatian has snubbed one of Europe’s top clubs to stay in Ukraine.

Next on the list is apparently Chelsea’s Ivanovic, who is barely featuring this season after slipping down the pecking order.

Ivanovic himself has shown plenty of loyalty to the Blues in almost a decade there, but nobody at Stamford Bridge would resent the Serb going to Spain for one last shot at glory at Barca. Whether it’s a real possibility is another matter entirely.