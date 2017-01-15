Chelsea set to launch staggering £75m bid for unsettled yet prolific European forward

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a £75m move for Bayern Munich and Germany forward Thomas Muller in the event that Diego Costa leaves Stamford Bridge.

The German international hasn’t been having the best of seasons under Carlo Ancelotti this year, as he has just four goals and eight assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

Compare that to last season and it becomes apparent just how much of a dip he has taken, as Muller ended last year’s campaign with 32 goals and 12 assists in 49 games.

As the 27-year-old continues to struggle in Bavaria, The Express claim that Chelsea have been alerted by it and will keep him on their radar and swoop if they are forced to identify a replacement for Costa.

The report adds that Costa was the subject of a big-money offer from China earlier this week, while rumours surfaced that he was involved in a heated row with a Chelsea fitness coach and Antonio Conte.

In turn, that led to Conte dropping him for the visit to Leicester City on Saturday, sparking further speculation that the Spaniard could be on the way out of the club.

Given that he’s scored 14 goals in 19 Premier League games this season, the last thing that the Blues want is to lose their talismanic striker.

However, if things continue down the current path, then they may well be forced to consider their options and the report ultimately suggests that precautions are in place in case they do need to sign reinforcements this month.

Muller’s eye for goal, versatility and work ethic would all make him an ideal Conte signing, but time will tell whether or not his journey with Bayern has really ended and if Chelsea require his services if they can’t resolve the Costa issue between now and the end of January.