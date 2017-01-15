Diego Costa update: Chelsea will consider selling their talisman to La Liga giants if they can secure an adequate replacement

Chelsea will consider selling talisman Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid if they can secure a replacement, report the Star.

Costa has been in the best form of his Chelsea career so far this campaign. The Spaniard has found the back of the net on 14 occasions already in the Premier League, and leads the race for the Golden Boot along with Alexis Sanchez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

His stellar performances and vital goals have played a major role in Antonio Conte’s side reaching the top of the table, but he may not be sticking around to help keep them there.

As per the Star, Costa had a major bust-up with Conte earlier this week, and that was why he was left out of his side’s match-day squad as they visited Leicester City.

The tabloid cite Spanish outlet Don Balon in claiming that Chelsea will consider selling him to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid if they can secure an adequate replacement.

Costa’s Chelsea love affair could be about to come to an end.