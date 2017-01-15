Diego Costa “hates English football” and desperately wants a move

The stories surrounding Diego Costa’s absence from the Chelsea team have taken another twist, with new reports adding detail to many of the rumours.

The Sun, for example, claim that Costa “hates” English football and the FA, and can’t wait to get out of the country.

The Brazilian striker apparently had an argument with a fitness coach at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground this week, and he did not feature in the match day squad against Leicester yesterday. Rumors of a gigantic bid from China came to the fore the moment it became clear that the talisman wouldn’t be playing.

Despite all this, the official line from Chelsea has been that Costa is injured. Costa himself has not commented other than posting an Instagram post which brought hope to many Blues fans by carrying the simple caption “Come on Chelsea!”.

Antonio Conte dismissed questions about his striker’s future after the game yesterday, but there is only so long the Italian coach can hold out before we find out what’s really going on at Stamford Bridge.