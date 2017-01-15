Diego Costa update: talisman will reject £576k-a-week offer and stay until the season’s end but exit is only a matter of time

Want-away Chelsea striker Diego Costa is willing to stay at the club until the end of the season, according to The Sun.

Costa has been in inspired form for the Blues so far this campaign. The Spaniard has found the back of the net 14 times, making him the Premier League’s most prolific player alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez.

However, all is not rosy at Stamford Bridge. As The Sun report, a £30 million-a-year offer from Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian and a furious bust-up with manager Antonio Conte has thrown his Chelsea future into serious doubt.

The Sun now report, however, that Costa will remain at the club until, at least, the end of the season. They do also report, though, that he will not be signing an extension to his current deal.

The tabloid believe that he will be fit and available for Chelsea’s upcoming clash with Hull City, which is a huge boost for the Blues as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.