Man United dealt blow as Juventus striker who has scored 29 goals since his £28.3M move prepares to extend his contract

Paulo Dybala is set to put an end to speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United, Real Madrid or Barcelona by signing a new Juventus contract, according to Goal.

Dybala has firmly established himself as one of the Serie A’s hottest strikers in recent seasons. In the 2014/15 campaign he found the back of the net on 13 occasions in Italy’s top tier. It earned him a move to champions Juventus, for what Goal believed to be a £28.3 million fee.

He scored 23 goals in his debut season in Turin, and has added six to that tally so far this time around. His good form appears to have attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

As per Goal, Man United, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all shown interest in securing the Argentine’s services. However, he is set to put those rumours to bed by penning a contract extension that will keep him at Juventus until 2021.