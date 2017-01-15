Exact date Arsene Wenger will sign new deal named by English paper

Arsene Wenger will sign a new deal in March, allowing the club to focus on securing their star players on big new deals.

That’s according to the Daily Mirror, who even go as far as to name the date of March 22nd when England play Germany in Dortmund over an international break.

They also speculate that the Frenchman will sign a two year deal, a change from the year on year policy that he has operated by in recent seasons.

With both Mesut Ozil and Alexs Sanchez entering the last 18 months of their deals, the club clearly have realised they need to turn all their resources to securing those two.

And there’s no better start in trying to convince them to stay than being able to show that they’ve locked down their manager for the forseeable future.

As it stands the paper say that Ozil will sign his deal, with an agreement for Sanchez still not to be taken for granted.