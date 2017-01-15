Jose Mourinho in talks to complete signing of £34m-rated midfielder to strengthen Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly in talks to sign Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie, but La Dea want at least £34m for the talented youngster.

The 20-year-old made an impressive start to this season, and he now has seven goals and two assists in 17 appearances in all competitions.

That’s been enough to earn him comparisons to Yaya Toure, and as noted by Sky Sport Italia, they report that United are in talks to sign him as they look to keep ahead of the competition with several clubs keen on signing the midfield ace.

With an eye for goal combined with a powerful style of play with strength and pace, there is certainly plenty of excitement surrounding Kessie, and time will tell if he can continue to improve and show his class.

According to the report, United have made contact with the player’s agent, but it’s added that Atalanta’s valuation of Kessie could be an issue as they are holding out for at least £34m, as per The Sun.

In today’s market, that’s probably to be expected. However, to splash out that amount of money on a relatively untested youngster is a huge gamble and one that Jose Mourinho can’t take lightly.

Further, the transfer will be complicated by the fact that the Atalanta starlet is currently away on international duty with the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

In turn, that would make a possible transfer extremely difficult to wrap up before the end of the month, and so other names may take precedence over Kessie.

Nevertheless, there’s no denying his promise as United look to bolster their midfield with a long-term replacement for Michael Carrick surely being one of the top priorities as despite his continued impressive form, the 35-year-old can’t fill the role forever.