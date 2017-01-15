Jose Mourinho seeking surprise reunion with Chelsea ace as he addresses key Man United area of weakness

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly preparing to swoop for Chelsea star Nemanja Matic to shore up his midfield.

While it might not be an immediate concern for the Portuguese tactician, it is an area that will require his consideration sooner rather than later having sold Morgan Schneiderlin this week.

Coupled with the fact that Michael Carrick is in the latter stages of his career, a new midfield general to set the tempo for his side while simultaneously providing defensive coverage will be needed.

According to The Mirror, that search hasn’t taken the United manager far, as it’s claimed that Mourinho is keen on a reunion with Matic having worked with the Serbian international during his last spell at Stamford Bridge.

It’s claimed that the ‘Special One’ is eyeing four summer signings and wants his business done early in order to integrate his new players ahead of next season, but time will tell if it works out so smoothly.

Further, his more immediate concern will be ensuring that United make the top four in the Premier League at least and secure their return to the Champions League.

Antoine Griezmann, Victor Lindelof and Kieran Tierney are all mentioned in the report as possible signings at the end of the season, but without a seat at Europe’s top table for another year, it’s debatable as to whether or not United would be able to attract their primary targets to Old Trafford.

Replacing Carrick will not be an easy job for any player that arrives at United, as the classy former England international has made it look easy in adding solidity to the midfield while dictating the tempo of countless games.

However, it’s a role that Matic knows well, and a combination of him alongside Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba could result in some very positive performances as a whole if United are able to prise him away from their Premier League rivals.