Manchester United vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Klopp places faith in youngster as Mourinho full strength

Manchester United and Liverpool clash at Old Trafford on Sunday and it promises to be a thrilling encounter with both sides desperate to win.

A run of six consecutive Premier League wins for the Red Devils has lifted them to within just five points of their bitter old foes ahead of kick-off.

In turn, a win would be a major boost for Jose Mourinho and his side as they continue to force their way back into the race for a top four finish and even the Premier League title.

The Portuguese tactician will be delighted to have an almost full-strength side at his disposal, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic leading the line while Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial will provide him with support.

Elsewhere, Michael Carrick is in midfield with Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba, while the trusted partnership of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo is back in the middle.

As for Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold has a major opportunity as he’s included in the starting line-up at right back in place of the injured Nathaniel Clyne, while Jordan Henderson returns to bolster the midfield.

With no Sadio Mane and as Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge continue to recover from injury and have to settle for a place on the bench, it’s down to Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana to give the United backline headaches as Liverpool look to pick up a crucial win.