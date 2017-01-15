Inter Milan forward who has been involved in a goal every 81 minutes so far this season rules out a move to China

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has revealed that he will consider a move to the Chinese Super League at the end of his career, report The Sun.

Icardi, a product of Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy, has firmly established himself as one of Serie A’s hottest strikers in recent seasons. This time around, however, he has surpassed the high standards he has set for himself.

The Argentine has found the back of the net 15 times in the Serie A so far this campaign, and has seven assists too. In fact, he has directly contributed to a goal every 81 minutes in Italy’s top tier this term – which puts him in Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo territory.

His good form appears to have attracted interest from the Chinese Super League. However, The Sun quote Icardi in revealing that he will only consider a move to the far east towards the swansong of his career: “I’m happy to be with this shirt. China, there is always time at the end of career.”

It would be an extraordinary waste of talent if he went now.