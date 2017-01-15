Tottenham injury news: Pochettino will not be forced into the market despite ligament damage sustained by star defender

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Tottenham will not be in the market for a new defender this month despite Jan Vertonghen’s injury, report the Express.
Vertonghen left his side’s 4-0 victory over West Brom yesterday on crutches, with the Express reporting that he has suspected ankle ligament damage.
It is a major blow for Tottenham, as Vertonghen’s near-telepathic partnership with compatriot Toby Alderweireld has played a major part in their mid-season resurgence. Despite a stuttering start to the campaign, Spurs now find themselves as Chelsea’s nearest challengers in second place. However, if Vertonghen faces a long spell on the sidelines, it could well derail their title charge.
Despite this, the Express quote Pochettino confirming that Spurs will not be forced into the market to sign a replacement: “No, this does not change our plans in the market.”
Pochettino still has several centre-back options at his disposal, with Eric Dier and Kevin Wimmer being able to fill in for Vertonghen. That will not soften the disappointment of losing their combative Belgian, however.
