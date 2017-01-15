Paul Pogba reveals why he rejected European giants Real Madrid and Barcelona to secure £89M Manchester United move

Paul Pogba has revealed why he snubbed Real Madrid and Barcelona to return to Manchester United.

Pogba returned to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window for what The Sun report to be an £89 million fee. It took him a little while to get going, with the world-record price-tag likely being a burden on the shoulders of the 23-year-old.

In recent weeks, the French international has scarcely put a foot wrong. Whether it be in the number ten role, or deeper in the pivot of the midfield, he has established himself as one of the Premier League’s classiest midfielders.

The Man United faithful will undoubtedly be delighted with their summer signing, and that feeling will only be intensified by his recent comments.

The Sun quote Pogba, who reveals he rejected some of Europe’s biggest names to return to Manchester: “I could have gone to a club like Barcelona or Real Madrid, who were interested. But I decided to come back here, because it was a feeling in my heart, a feeling inside me that pushed me to come here.”

He went onto reveal that he is keen to further fill up his trophy cabinet at Old Trafford: “I want to win with Manchester United. I have never won [something] with Manchester United.”