(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo continues doing what he does best by firing home his 18th of the season to give Real Madrid the lead

Posted by
(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo continues doing what he does best by firing home his 18th of the season to give Real Madrid the lead

Cristiano Ronaldo fired Real Madrid into the lead against Sevilla from the penalty spot.

Real went into today’s game knowing that a victory would see them rise five points clear of Barcelona, with Zinedine Zidane’s side still having a game in hand.

They are well on their way to doing so, after Ronaldo fired home from 12-yards. It was the four-time Balon D’Or winner’s eighteenth goal of the season in all competitions, and his 382nd goal in his 368th appearances for Los Blancos. It just defies belief.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top