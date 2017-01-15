(Video) Everton crush Manchester City as Tom Davies bags brilliant first ever PL goal

Everton youngster Tom Davies scored his first ever Premier League goal on Sunday as he made it 3-0 to the Toffees against Manchester City.

The 18-year-old won’t be forgetting it any time soon either as a delightful piece of skill in the build-up helped Everton break on their rivals.

Despite being clattered to the ground, he got himself up and made a great run into the box where he was found unmarked before sending a brilliant chipped effort over Claudio Bravo and into the back of the net.

Bad day for city. Tom davies goal everton 3-0 manchester city pic.twitter.com/SxyTGDXp6V — Live Sport Games (@onlinegameslive) January 15, 2017

In what has turned out to be a nightmare afternoon for Pep Guardiola, it has been anything but for the home side and Davies, as they have taken full advantage of City’s weaknesses at the back to secure a comprehensive win and pile pressure on the Spanish tactician.

While both Romelu Lukaku and Kevin Mirallas scored great goals, Davies takes home the recognition of scoring the goal of the game.