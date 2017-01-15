(Video) Porous Manchester City defence breached again as Everton pile misery on Guardiola

Everton ace Kevin Mirallas wasted little time to pile further misery on Manchester City in the second half of their clash at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku had given the hosts the lead in the first half, and things went from bad to worse for Pep Guardiola and his men just a minute into the second period.

Mirallas kept himself onside and latched onto a through-ball before keeping his composure to produce an excellent finish beyond Claudio Bravo.

While Ronald Koeman will be delighted with his players and their efforts so far, Guardiola will be left desperately frustrated with City.

The pressure is on them to respond after Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all won on Saturday, but it doesn’t good look for them heading into the final half hour of the game.

Having conceded two more goals, that’s now 24 in 21 games and counting for the visitors, giving them the worst defensive record out of the top seven clubs in the Premier League table at the time of writing as it continues to be their biggest vulnerability.