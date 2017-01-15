West Ham flop will cost La Liga giants £17.75M despite failing to score in 11 appearances for the Hammers

West Ham United flop Simone Zaza has secured a move to La Liga strugglers Valencia, report The Sun.

Zaza arrived at the London Stadium with high expectations. His 12 goals for Sassuolo in the 2014/15 earned him a move to Serie A giants Juventus. He struggled to break into the starting side in Turin, but still managed to find the back of the net on eight occasions.

The Hammers faithful will undoubtedly have been hopeful that he could replicate that form in claret and blue, but it wasn’t to be. Zaza failed to score in any of his eleven appearances for Slaven Bilic’s side, and subsequently had his loan terminated early.

However, that doesn’t appear to have put off Valencia. The Sun report that Zaza has joined the Spanish outfit on loan until the end of the season. They believe that they will eventually be forced to pay £17.75 million for the Hammers misfit. It seems like a strange move from Valencia chief Peter Lim.