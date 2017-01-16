AC Milan transfer news: PL winger pushes for Milan move, €10m Germany starlet targeted as Juventus won’t give up on full-back

AC Milan will be focused on sustaining their push for a top-three finish in Serie A this season, but they will also have one eye on the transfer market.

According to Calciomercato, Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has asked coach Ronald Koeman to allow him to leave the club, and that he is prioritising a move to the San Siro.

Further, it’s claimed that the Rossoneri have guaranteed the 22-year-old that they will take him on an initial loan but with an option to buy at the end of the season as with the takeover of the club scheduled for March, they are restricted financially this month.

Middlesbrough are also said to be keen on Deulofeu, but it appears as though he is ready for a move to Italy and will now await permission from his manager and the club to offer Vincenzo Montella another attacking option out wide on either flank.

Elsewhere, Milan have also reportedly entered the face for promising young star Mahmoud Dahoud, and will try to battle with Juventus and Liverpool for his signature, as per Calciomercato.

The German U-21 star will see his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach expire in 2018, and he has a clause currently in his contract that will allow him to leave for just €10m.

Milan sporting director Massmiliano Mirabelli is said to be a long-term admirer of the 21-year-old playmaker, and so perhaps the Italian giants will have a say in where he goes next.

With the promising bits of news done first, one rumour that Milan supporters won’t welcome is on-going speculation linking Mattia De Sciglio with a move to Juventus.

The Italian international will miss Monday night’s game against Torino with a heel injury, with youngster Davide Calabria set to step in and cover for him.

However, he may well have a spot in the starting line-up for himself sooner rather than later, as despite the best efforts of Milan CEO Adriano Galliani last week to dismiss speculation, Juve remain interested for as long as De Sciglio is yet to sign a contract extension.

His current deal runs out in 2018, and if a new contract isn’t signed soon, then Juve will try to swoop as most Milan supporters will be desperate avoid seeing that move happen given De Sciglio has come through the youth ranks, is picking up his form this season and is an important part of their homegrown drive within the squad.